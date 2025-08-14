The MP Yevhen Shevchenko will continue to be held in custody — he is suspected of treason

On August 14, the Pechersk District Court extended the preventive measure for the MP Yevhen Shevchenko, who is suspected of treason.

The courtʼs press service informed Suspilne about this.

The MP will be held in custody until October 9. This is the fifth time that the court has extended the preventive measure for Yevhen Shevchenko.

Shevchenko is currently in pre-trial detention. Back in November 2024, he was first charged with treason for his activities that harmed Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and information security even before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In June 2025, he was charged with another treason charge — this time for actions committed after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

In July 2025, he was charged with fraud. According to SBU, Shevchenko embezzled money from one of the Ukrainian companies that purchased mineral fertilizers in Belarus. Investigators believe that he created artificial problems during the delivery of goods from Belarus to Ukraine, and for their resolution he demanded a bribe of UAH 14.5 million. In addition, available data indicate that the MP could receive regular "kickbacks" by offering Belarusian quotas for the supply of fertilizers to other Ukrainian enterprises.

