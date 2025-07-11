MP Shevchenko was charged with fraud. The media reported that searches were conducted at the home of former Minister Kubrakov in this case

SBU has declared suspicion against MP Yevhen Shevchenko — he is suspected of a fraudulent scheme.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The special service does not specify the name of the suspect, but a number of media outlets previously wrote about searches in this particular case.

According to SBU, Shevchenko embezzled money from one of the Ukrainian companies that purchased mineral fertilizers in Belarus.

Investigators believe that he created artificial problems during the delivery of goods from Belarus to Ukraine, and demanded a bribe of UAH 14.5 million for their resolution.

In addition, available data indicates that MP could receive regular "kickbacks" by offering Belarusian quotas for the supply of fertilizers to other Ukrainian enterprises.

MP was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed on a large scale).

Previously, a number of media outlets, including Suspilne and UP, wrote that searches were conducted at the home of the former head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov as part of this case.

Kubrakov himself denied involvement in the scheme.

"Our last contact [with Shevchenko] took place before the full-scale invasion. He addressed me as a peopleʼs deputy to the Minister of Infrastructure. I had no other affairs or even communication outside of professional activities; after February 22, I knew about Shevchenkoʼs life only from the press," says Kubrakov.

He also assured that he would provide law enforcement officers with access to all necessary materials.

Shevchenko is currently in pre-trial detention. Back in November 2024, he was first charged with treason for his activities that harmed Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and information security even before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In June 2025, he was charged with another treason charge — this time for actions committed after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

