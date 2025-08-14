The investigation into Vitaliy Shabunin has been completed — the case will be transferred to court

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed the investigation into the case against the head of the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) Vitaliy Shabunin.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

After the defense has reviewed the case materials, the indictment will be submitted to the court.

According to the investigation, Shabunin, having mobilized in 2022, did not appear at his place of duty for a long time and, under the guise of "business trips", was in civilian institutions that are not part of the Defense Forces.

At the same time, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, he received a monthly stipend, despite his actual absence from the military unit. The losses to the state are estimated at over UAH 224 thousand.

The investigation also investigated the circumstances of Shabuninʼs use of a car intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, no grounds were found in this situation to report him to the police.

Shabunin has already had his electronic gadgets seized during the search returned to him.

Shabuninʼs case

On July 11, Vitaliy Shabunin was reported on suspicion of evading military service and fraud.

A few hours before the announcement of the suspicion, law enforcement officers conducted searches at Shabuninʼs place of work in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region and at his home. The head of the Central Criminal Investigation Commission himself, in response to the suspicion and searches, stated that President Volodymyr Zelensky was moving towards corrupt authoritarianism.

On July 15, the Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure for Shabunin in the form of a personal bond until August 20.

On July 16, the State Bureau of Investigation searched the apartment of the deceased pilot Andriy "Juice" Pilshchikov — Shabunin had previously lived in this apartment.

On August 13, Shabuninʼs commander Yuri Yushko was charged in the case. He is suspected of aiding a subordinate in evading duty and abusing his official position.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.