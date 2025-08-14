Details of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska revealed

Putinʼs advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed some details of the planned meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media outlet RIA Novosti.

The talks will be held at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The meeting will begin on August 15 at 10:30 PM Kyiv time.

First, Trump and Putin will hold a personal meeting, and then with delegations of five people each.

Russia will be represented by:

the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov;

the Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov;

the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov;

Putinʼs advisor Yuri Ushakov;

Putinʼs special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev.

Following the talks, Trump and Putin will hold a press conference.