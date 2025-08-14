Details of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska revealed

Putinʼs advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed some details of the planned meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Alaska.
This is reported by the Russian propaganda media outlet RIA Novosti.
The talks will be held at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The meeting will begin on August 15 at 10:30 PM Kyiv time.
First, Trump and Putin will hold a personal meeting, and then with delegations of five people each.
Russia will be represented by:
- the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov;
- the Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov;
- the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov;
- Putinʼs advisor Yuri Ushakov;
- Putinʼs special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev.
Following the talks, Trump and Putin will hold a press conference.
- The US president has previously said there is a "good chance" he will meet with Putin and Zelensky — saying the meeting could happen soon after his summit with the Kremlin leader. However, if he doesnʼt get the answers he needs by August 15, the trilateral meeting will not take place.
- CBS reported, citing sources, that Trump, Zelensky, and Putin could meet late next week. The US is already working on a location for the leaders to meet.
- The Kremlin leader himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.