NBC: Trump promised not to discuss Ukraine partition with Putin

The US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with European leaders and President Zelensky on August 13, stated that he did not intend to discuss any possible division of territories at his meeting with Putin, which will take place on August 15 in Alaska.

NBC reports this, citing two European officials and three other people briefed on the conversation.

Trump said he was going to meet with Putin to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine. The sides agreed that a ceasefire should be implemented before peace talks can begin. Sources said that after the conversation, some European leaders got the impression that Trump was not optimistic about the outcome of the Alaska meeting.

All leaders also agreed that Ukraine should be included in the negotiations and should decide what territorial concessions it might be willing to make. The parties agreed that if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, Trump would likely impose new sanctions on Russia.

Donald Trump will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The US president has previously said there is a “good chance” he will meet with Putin and Zelensky — saying the meeting could happen soon after his summit with the Kremlin leader. However, if he doesn’t get the answers he needs on August 15, the trilateral meeting will not take place.

CBS reported, citing sources, that the US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet late next week. The US is already working on a location for the leadersʼ meeting.

The Kremlin leader himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

