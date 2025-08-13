At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and “Iskander” missiles. How the air defense worked

On the night of August 13, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types and 2 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 missiles.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from locations such as Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The missiles were launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 2 “Iskander-M” missiles and 32 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Another 17 drones were hit in 15 locations.

