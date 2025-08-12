The SBU head: For the “Spiderʼs Web” operation Ukraine created a covert enterprise in Russia alongside the local FSB

For the “Spiderʼs Web” operation, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) created a covert enterprise in Russia — a logistics company in Chelyabinsk. Ukrainian agents rented office space and warehouses there, which were located next to the local FSB headquarters.

This was stated by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk in an interview with the TV channel "We are Ukraine".

Later, Ukrainian agents purchased five trucks, and the drivers they hired transported various cargoes to consolidate their undercover work.

Thus, 150 combat FPV drones were delivered to the enemy rear, as well as houses inside which they were delivered to the airfields. The challenge was to bring sanctioned goods to the Russian Federation, in particular battery stations.

"Each of the hunting lodges is completely autonomous. They had EcoFlow batteries, solar panels, and other groups of products. This made it possible to continuously power the drones. The special operation could take place even in the cool season, and the temperature there sometimes drops below minus 40 degrees. So the drone had to be fully charged. But at the same time, this caused additional difficulties in bringing these lodges to the territory of the Russian Federation," Malyuk emphasized.

Malyuk said that when the truck drivers left for the designated airfields, the Ukrainian agents had already left Russian territory.

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation “Spiderʼs Web” to destroy bomber aircraft in the Russian rear, as a result of which 41 Russian aircraft were attacked. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half. Firstly, FPV drones were transported to Russia, and later, mobile wooden houses. Then, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses placed on trucks. At a certain point, the roofs were remotely opened and the drones were released.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, after the “Spiderʼs Web” operation, Russia lost 41 aircraft. Among them are strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft.

