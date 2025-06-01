SBU revealed details of the special operation “Spiderʼs Web”, which resulted in the attack on 41 Russian aircraft

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting a special operation "Spiderʼs Web" on June 1 to destroy bomber aircraft in the Russian rear. This operation has been in preparation for over a year and a half.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

They said that the operation was personally supervised by President Volodymyr Zelensky, and implemented by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk and the serviceʼs employees. Anonymous sources emphasized that "Spiderʼs Web" was extremely complex logistically.

First, FPV drones were shipped to Russia, and later, mobile wooden houses. Then, in the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses placed on trucks. At a certain point, the roofs were remotely opened and the drones were released.

"The people who participated in the special operation have been in Ukraine for a long time. So if the Putin regime demonstratively detains someone, it will be another staging for the domestic audience," the sources added.

As a result of the operation "Spiderʼs Web", the Security Service of Ukraine attacked at least 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft.

