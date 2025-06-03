Operation “Spiderʼs Web”. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on the losses of Russian aircraft

After the Ukrainian special operation "Spiderʼs Web", Russia lost 41 aircraft. Among them were strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft.

Updated statistics were published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The number of aircraft lost by Russia was clarified after processing additional information and its verification. On the morning of June 3, the General Staff initially reported 12 aircraft destroyed.

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation “Spiderʼs Web" to destroy bomber aircraft in the Russian rear. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half. First, FPV drones were transported to Russia, and later, mobile wooden houses. Then, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses placed on trucks. At a certain point, the roofs were remotely opened and the drones were released.

