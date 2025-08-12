For the second time in a week, the SBU drones attacked a “Shahed” storage terminal in Tatarstan

For the second time in a week, long-range drones of the SBUʼs Special Operations Center "A" attacked a Russian logistics hub where ready-to-use "Shahed" drones are stored, as well as foreign components for them.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The warehouse is located in the Russian town of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan, 1 300 kilometers from Ukraine.

Videos taken by local residents confirm the damage to the hub, in whose premises there were recorded foci of fire.

The previous attack by long-range SBU drones on this Russian military facility took place on August 9 of this year.

