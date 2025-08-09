The SBU drones attacked a “Shahed” storage terminal in Tatarstan

Drones from the SBUʼs Special Operations Center "A" attacked a "Shahed" storage terminal in Tatarstan.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The attack took place on August 9. In addition to drones, this hub also stored foreign components for them. The warehouse is located in the village of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan.

A video from social media shows a drone hitting a logistics hub building. The explosion was followed by a fire. The distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1 300 kilometers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.