Klitschkoʼs deputy released from house arrest — he appears in the case of smuggling men abroad

Volodymyr Prokopiv — the deputy mayor of Kyiv to Volodymyr Klitschko — has been released from house arrest.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

According to Prokopiv, the electronic bracelet was also removed from him by court order.

He insists on his innocence and wants to be cleared of all suspicions and accusations.

What is known about the case?

On April 17, Prokopiv was declared of suspicion of organizing a scheme to illegally transport conscripts abroad, namely to European countries. According to the investigation, Prokopiv disguised the scheme as the transportation of humanitarian cargo to Ukraine, in particular fuel for the Armed Forces. To do this, the data of conscripts was entered into the “Shlyakh” system as volunteers cooperating with an affiliated Odesa company.

According to the documents, they traveled to the EU on the companyʼs trucks, supposedly to collect new consignments of humanitarian aid from international partners. The investigation found that the pseudo-volunteers fled abroad, and only full-time employees of the Odessa company returned.

In this way, from May to June 2022, the investigation claims, Prokopiv smuggled more than 30 potential conscripts abroad. He now faces up to 7 years in prison.

Investigation of journalists and suspension

In October 2024, journalists from the Bihus.Info project discovered that Volodymyr Prokopivʼs family allegedly purchased a large amount of commercial and residential real estate during his tenure as deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

According to investigators, some of the assets were purchased at below-market value. Companies linked to the Prokopiv family also allegedly invested in the construction of residential complexes even during the full-scale invasion.

Subsequently, the Bihus.Info project published the second part of the investigation, claiming that two of Prokopivʼs friends, through private companies, acquired ownership of at least six real estate properties that previously belonged to the city.

According to journalists, these are Oleksandr Poshtaryuk and Andriy Stetsenko. Bihus.Info investigators found that before they began to acquire ownership of the now former communal property, they distinguished themselves by allegedly helping the Prokopiv family obtain luxury housing at a low price.

On the morning of October 22, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko removed Prokopiv from his post and called on law enforcement agencies to investigate. Prokopiv wrote a resignation letter.

Volodymyr Prokopiv is a deputy of the Kyiv City Council since 2014, the head of the "European Solidarity" faction in the Kyiv City Council. During his political career, he headed the land commission (2014–2015), was also the secretary of the city council (2015–2019), and since 2021 has been one of the deputies of the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.