Klitschko suspended his deputy Prokopiv after an investigation by journalists

The Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klytschko suspended Volodymyr Prokopiv from performing his duties as deputy head of KCSA following an investigation by journalists about his fortune.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv.

Klytschko called on law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities to check the facts published by Bihus.Info journalists about a number of real estate belonging to Prokopivʼs family and friends. He was removed from his post for the sake of the objectivity of the inspection.

Volodymyr Prokopiv.

Volodymyr Prokopiv is a deputy of the Kyiv City Council since 2014, the head of the "European Solidarity" faction in the Kyiv City Council. During his political career, he headed the land commission (2014-2015), was also the secretary of the city council (2015-2019), and later became one of the deputies of Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klytschko (from 2021).

What preceded

In October, journalists of the Bihus.Info project discovered that Prokopivʼs family allegedly purchased a significant amount of real estate in Kyiv, including apartments and commercial premises, during his tenure as deputy head of KCSA.

According to the investigators, part of the assets were purchased at a price lower than the market price. In addition, companies associated with the Prokopiv family allegedly invested in the construction of residential complexes even during the full-scale invasion.

Already on October 21, the Bihus.Info project published the second part of the investigation, which claimed that two of Prokopivʼs friends, through private companies, acquired at least six real estate properties that previously belonged to the city.

According to journalists, we are talking about Oleksandr Poshtaryuk and Andriy Stetsenko. Bihus.Info discovered that before starting to take ownership of the now former communal property, they distinguished themselves by allegedly helping the Prokopiv family to get luxury housing at a low price.

