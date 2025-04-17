Law enforcement officers have declared suspicion against Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Volodymyr Prokopiv

On the morning of April 17, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police declared the suspicion to the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) Volodymyr Prokopiv.

This was reported to Babel by sources in law enforcement agencies.

СБУ / «Бабель»

The official is accused of organizing a scheme to illegally smuggle conscripted men abroad, specifically to European countries, sources say.

What preceded

In October, journalists from the Bihus.Info project discovered that Prokopivʼs family allegedly purchased a significant amount of real estate in Kyiv, including apartments and commercial premises, during his tenure as deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to investigators, some of the assets were purchased at below-market value. In addition, companies associated with the Prokopiv family allegedly invested in the construction of residential complexes even during the full-scale invasion.

Already on October 21, the Bihus.Info project published the second part of the investigation, claiming that two friends of Prokopiv, through private companies, acquired ownership of at least six real estate properties that previously belonged to the city.

According to journalists, these are Oleksandr Poshtaryuk and Andriy Stetsenko. Bihus.Info found that before they began to acquire ownership of the now former communal property, they distinguished themselves by allegedly helping the Prokopiv family obtain luxury housing at a low price.

On the morning of October 22, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko removed Prokopiv from his post and called on law enforcement agencies to investigate. He wrote a resignation letter.

Volodymyr Prokopiv is a deputy of the Kyiv City Council since 2014, the head of the "European Solidarity" faction in the Kyiv City Council. During his political career, he headed the land commission (2014–2015), was also the secretary of the city council (2015–2019), and since 2021 has been one of the deputies of the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.