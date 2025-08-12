Russia attacked a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One person was killed

On the night of August 12, the Russians attacked one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a missile.

This was reported by the Ground Forces.

During the strike, measures related to the missile threat were taken. However, while moving to shelters, a group of servicemen fell into the zone of impact of cluster munitions.

One person was killed and 11 others were injured with varying degrees of severity. Another 12 servicemen sought medical attention with complaints of acubarotrauma (concussion) and acute stress.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.