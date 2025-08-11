The attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 10 damaged the External Crisis Center of the ZNPP — it monitors radiation

During the attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 10, the Russians damaged the External Crisis Center of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) — none of the employees were injured, but the office building was partially destroyed.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

The external crisis center is an integral part of the nuclear power plantʼs safety system. Specialists from this center continuously monitor the radiation situation in the observation zone on the territory controlled by Ukraine. And this is at a time when the occupation leadership of ZNPP blocks the automatic transmission of data on the nuclear and radiation status through the IAEA IRMIS system.

"The attack on the infrastructure that monitors the radiation situation is yet another proof of the irresponsible policy of the aggressor, who disregards all norms of international law. The Russians once again prove that their actions pose a real threat to the nuclear security not only of Ukraine, but also of the entire European continent," stressed the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrinchuk.

On the evening of August 10, the Russian army launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. The first strike hit the central bus station, where people were injured. As of August 11, 22 people were reported injured.

The Russians occupied ZNPP in early March 2022, and it has been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been stationed at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that as long as Russian soldiers are at ZNPP, “the world remains on the brink of nuclear catastrophe”. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.