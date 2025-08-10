Russians attacked bus station and clinic in Zaporizhzhia, there are casualties (UPD)

On the evening of August 10, the Russian army launched two strikes with guided bombs on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The first strike hit the central bus station. As of 8:00 PM, 19 people were reported injured in the attack, and there may still be people trapped under the rubble.

The Russians struck the second blow at the university clinic of the Zaporizhzhia Medical University, but there were no casualties.

