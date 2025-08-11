The SBU drones attacked a factory in Russia that produces parts for the Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles

On the morning of August 11, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation. In particular, components for the Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles are produced there.

A source in SBU informed Babel about this.

The production facilities of the Arzamas Plandin Instrument-Making Plant were attacked by four drones from the SBU Special Operations Center "A".

The enterprise is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. It produces gyroscopic devices, control systems, on-board computers, and system components, in particular, for the Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles.

The plant is part of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation.

The DBU drones regularly hit factories in Russia. For example, Ukrainian drones recently attacked a Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan. Foreign components for Russian drones were also stored there.

Author: Svitlana Kravchenko

