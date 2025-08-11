Azerbaijan to allocate $2 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

On August 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ordered the allocation of $2 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The money will be spent on the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment manufactured in Azerbaijan. The order noted that in recent years the countryʼs government has sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people several times.

The presidents of Ukraine and Azerbaijan held a telephone conversation on August 10. Both accused Russia of targeted attacks on Azerbaijani energy facilities in Ukraine. The Azerbaijani media outlet Caliber wrote, citing sources, that if Russia continues its aggressive policy towards Azerbaijanʼs interests, Baku will begin to consider lifting the embargo on arms supplies to Ukraine.

