Ukrainian Defense Forces attack Oil Refinery in the Saratov region

On the night of August 10, the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked an oil refinery in the Saratov region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Explosions and fires are being recorded on the territory of the enterprise due to drone strikes.

The Saratov Refinery is one of the key facilities of the Russian fuel infrastructure, supplying the Russian army with petroleum products. Its annual processing capacity is up to 7 million tons of oil.

The Defense Forces regularly strike oil refineries in Russia. For example, on the night of August 2, Ukraine attacked the Ryazan and Novokuibyshevsky refineries. According to Reuters, the Ryazan refinery has reduced its capacity by half, and the Novokuibyshevsky refinery has stopped operating.

