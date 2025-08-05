Reuters: After the attack by Ukrainian drones, the Ryazan refinery halved its capacity, Novokuibyshevsk — stopped work

The Ryazan Oil Refinery has shut down half of its processing capacity since August 2 — all because of a Ukrainian drone attack last week.

Reuters reports this, citing three industry sources.

Thus, according to the agency, two main oil refining units CDU-3 and CDU-4 with a capacity of 8 600 tons and 1 400 tons per day have stopped operating at the Ryazan Refinery.

Currently, the Ryazan Oil Refinery operates the CDU-6 primary oil refining unit, which has a capacity of 23 200 tons per day. This is about 48% of the total capacity.

According to Reuters sources, last year the refinery processed 13.1 million tons of crude oil, produced 2.3 million tons of motor gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel fuel, 4.2 million tons of fuel oil and 1.0 million tons of jet fuel.

The agency also notes that “Rosneft” Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, which was also hit by a drone attack on August 2, has stopped operating.

On the night of August 2, Ukraine attacked the Ryazan and Novokuybyshevsk oil refineries.

In addition, at the same time, Ukrainian drones successfully attacked the Anna “Nefteprodukt” fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. In addition, the enterprise Penza Production Association Elektroprylad, which specializes in the production of secure telecommunications complexes, cryptographic communication equipment, and printed circuit boards for military equipment, was hit.

