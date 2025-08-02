The SBU drones hit a storage site for “Shahed” drones and a military factory on Russian territory

The SBU drones targeted an airfield and a military factory on Russian territory. The Defense Forces also targeted several oil refineries.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The first target of the long-range UAVs was the Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield (Krasnodar Territory). The storage and launch sites for the "Shahed" drones were under attack there. After the SBU drones flew, a fire broke out near the airfield.

The second target is the “Elektroprylad” plant (Penza), which works for the Russian military-industrial complex. It manufactures equipment for digital networks in military control systems, as well as devices for aviation, armored vehicles, ships, and spacecraft.

In addition, the General Staff reported strikes on the Ryazan and Novokuibyshev oil refineries.

Ukrainian drones also successfully attacked the “Anna Nefteprodukt” fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

