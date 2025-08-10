European leaders call on Trump to protect Ukraineʼs security interests

European leaders welcomed US President Donald Trumpʼs efforts, but stressed that a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe. In particular, they are talking about "reliable and effective" guarantees that will allow Kyiv to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be defined without Ukraine.

This is stated in a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force. The current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations," the statement said.

The leaders also noted that meaningful negotiations can take place “only under conditions of a ceasefire or a significant reduction in the intensity of hostilities”. According to them, only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia can be successful.

The leaders stressed that they stand ready to support this work diplomatically, as well as by continuing “substantial military and financial support to Ukraine”, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing. The statement also said that Europe would support and impose new sanctions against Russia.

What preceded

The Wall Street Journal reported that on August 6, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine in exchange for significant territorial concessions. In the first phase, Ukraine would withdraw its troops from the Donetsk region and freeze the front line. In the second phase, Putin and Trump would agree on a final peace plan, which would later be discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

European officials have sought to clarify what Putinʼs proposal means for the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. They have not received a clear answer, but a WSJ source says that Putin called for a halt to the war on the current lines in both regions.

European partners and Ukraine responded to Putinʼs plan with a counter-proposal on August 9. It states that before any other steps, the parties must achieve a ceasefire.

And the exchange of territories can only be carried out on a reciprocal basis, meaning that if Ukraine withdraws troops from some regions, Russia must withdraw troops from others. Ukraineʼs territorial concessions must be protected by security guarantees, including potential NATO membership.

"Ukrainians will not give away their land" — this is how President Zelensky reacted to the announcement of the meeting between Trump and Putin. He emphasized that the Ukrainian Constitution clearly answers about territories.

"He [Putin] wants to exchange a pause in the war, in the killings for the legalization of the occupation of our land — he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time. He was allowed to take Crimea, and this led to the occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He did not receive preventive punishment when he gathered a contingent on our borders. This led to a full-scale war and the occupation of more parts of Ukraine. Now Putin wants to be forgiven for seizing the south of our Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia, the entire territory of Luhansk, Donetsk regions, Crimea. We will not give Russia this second attempt to divide Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there is a third," Zelensky emphasized.

Next week, on August 15, Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. NBC News, citing sources, writes that the White House is considering inviting Zelensky to Alaska.

Trump previously claimed that there was a "good chance" of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. However, Putin himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there were currently no suitable conditions for this.

