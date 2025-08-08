News

The forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded to 19 settlements in the Donetsk region

Author:
Oleksandr Bulin
On August 8, the Regional Commission for Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies of the Donetsk Region decided to begin the forced evacuation of families with children in 19 settlements of the Lyman urban territorial community.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Evacuation was declared from the village of Yarova and 18 villages: Brusivka, Vovchy Yar, Derylove, Dibrova, Zakytne, Kaleniki, Koroviy Yar, Kryva Luka, Krymky, Lozove, Ozerne, Oleksandrivka, Seredne, Sosnove, Stary Karavan, Rubtsi, Shchurove, Yatskivka.

Currently, approximately 109 children remain there.

