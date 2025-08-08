The forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded to 19 settlements in the Donetsk region

On August 8, the Regional Commission for Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies of the Donetsk Region decided to begin the forced evacuation of families with children in 19 settlements of the Lyman urban territorial community.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Evacuation was declared from the village of Yarova and 18 villages: Brusivka, Vovchy Yar, Derylove, Dibrova, Zakytne, Kaleniki, Koroviy Yar, Kryva Luka, Krymky, Lozove, Ozerne, Oleksandrivka, Seredne, Sosnove, Stary Karavan, Rubtsi, Shchurove, Yatskivka.

Currently, approximately 109 children remain there.

On July 24, the forced evacuation of families with children was expanded to the Dobropillia and Kryvyi Rih communities of the Donetsk region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.