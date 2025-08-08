An Anti-Corruption Group at the PlayCity Agency was elected in “Diia”. Who joined?

57 176 citizens of Ukraine took part in an open survey in the "Diia" application. They selected public activists who will be part of the Anti-Corruption Expert Group at the PlayCity state agency.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This is the first time that such a body has been formed through a poll in "Diia". Citizens chose from among 21 candidates from public organizations engaged in preventing and combating corruption, combating gambling addiction, and illegal gambling.

The elected public activists will not be part of the PlayCity team, but will independently monitor transparency in decision-making, oversee the activities of the state agency, and represent the interests of society in the reform of the gambling industry.

The following were not allowed to participate in the selection:

current civil servants;

citizens of Russia;

people with a criminal record;

owners, founders, employees or beneficiaries of the gambling business;

Ukrainians who worked at the PlayCity agency or its predecessor, the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, for two years, and their relatives.

Next, the members of the expert group will elect a group chairman and will be able to get to work. Among the key tasks are to formulate proposals for changes in the regulation of the gambling market and participate in inspections of the activities of gambling and lottery organizers. According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the state budget loses up to UAH 10 billion annually due to the shadow market of gambling and lotteries.