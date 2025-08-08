Media named potential place and time of Trumpʼs meeting with Putin

The US President Donald Trump may meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin at the Vatican.

Sky News reports this, citing sources.

Media sources said that Trump had a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on August 7. The American president asked to organize a meeting with Putin in Italy.

The sources do not specify whether the politicians have reached any agreement. But, in their opinion, if the meeting is still held in Italy, it will most likely take place in the Vatican.

At the same time, Russian propaganda media, citing sources, write that Rome will not be the venue for the meeting between Trump and Putin.

Regarding the date of the meeting, Fox News writes that it will take place at the end of next week. Among the locations where the leaders may meet, the channel names Rome (Italy), Hungary, Switzerland and the UAE.

The New York Times reported on August 6 that Trump wanted to meet Putin in person next week. The US president himself later said that there was a “good chance” of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Putin suggested that the meeting could be held in the UAE. Commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, he stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

