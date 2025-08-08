Deported Ukrainians stuck on the Russian-Georgian border end hunger strike

Ukrainians deported by Russia, who were stuck in the buffer zone of the Georgian Dariali checkpoint, ended their hunger strike on August 8. It lasted three days.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

On the night of August 6-7, a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia met with them at the Russian-Georgian border. On August 7, the three citizens were provided with medical assistance and the necessary medical protocols were drawn up. Ukraine and Georgia agreed to provide emergency medical assistance to deported Ukrainians if necessary.

What preceded

Since the second half of June 2025, the Russian Federation has intensified the deportation of Ukrainians through the Georgian Dariali checkpoint. This has led to a worsening of the humanitarian situation — currently 96 Ukrainian citizens are in the buffer zone.

Since June, 44 people have been able to leave. At the same time, Russia continues to deport Ukrainians en masse — the Foreign Ministry believes that this is a targeted operation by Moscow.

Most of the deportees are convicted citizens who initially served their sentences in the territories of Ukraine, later occupied by Russia. They were later forcibly taken to Russian colonies.

The Georgian authorities claim that most of these citizens have been convicted of particularly serious crimes, do not have the necessary documents to cross the border, and allowing them into the country "poses a threat".

Moldova also refused to let in Ukrainians deported from Russia who were stuck on the Georgian border.

