A few months ago, Russia seriously damaged a MIM-104 Patriot radar unit in Ukraine — German specialists repaired it, returned it, and it is already intercepting enemy air targets.

This was stated in an interview with FAZ by the Deputy Commander of NATOʼs Security Assistance and Training Service for Ukraine, Major General Mike Keller.

According to him, when the radar was delivered to Germany, experts declared that “it was a total loss that could not be restored”. Replacing it with a recently purchased similar radar would take several years.

He said that German Air Force experts tried to repair the radar unit themselves and "were actually able to do it, working 16 hours a day from Monday to Saturday."

"Just last week, the first Russian target was intercepted using this radar," the general said.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine needs 10 additional Patriot systems and is currently seeking funding. It is already known that two of them will be financed by Germany. The German Ministry of Defense reported on August 1 that additional Patriot launchers will be transferred to Ukraine “in the coming days”. And over the next “two to three months” more components of the systems will be transferred

Norway is ready to pay for another Patriot system for Ukraine. Such funding from other countries was made possible thanks to the agreement between the US and NATO on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

