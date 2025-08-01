The German Ministry of Defense has reported when Ukraine will receive Patriot systems

Germany will deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine "in the coming days".

This was reported by the German Ministry of Defense.

In the second phase, over the next "two to three months", more system components will be transferred to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense with additional Patriot batteries.

The partners are working together to repair these systems and deliver them to Ukraine ready for use.

"Germany is Ukraineʼs strongest supporter in the field of air defense," the German Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Germany will be the first country to receive new, latest-generation Patriot systems from the United States at an accelerated pace in return — this has already been agreed upon.

What is known about weapons for Ukraine?

The US President Donald Trump, after meeting with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, announced that he had concluded an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine. They did not specify what kind of weapons and how much money was involved. However, Trump spoke of “billions of dollars in state-of-the-art weapons”, while Rutte emphasized that the agreement covers both ammunition and missiles. According to Trump, the costs will be covered by NATO members, not the United States.

After Trump reported the deal, Axios, citing sources, reported that the United States would sell nearly $10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies for further deliveries to Ukraine. And thatʼs just the first phase.

It is already known that in addition to the two Patriot systems that Germany will finance for Ukraine, Norway is ready to pay for another such system for Ukraine. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine needs 10 such systems and is currently seeking funding.

During the full-scale invasion, Germany has already supplied Ukraine with three Patriot systems.

