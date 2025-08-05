Zelensky and Trump had a phone conversation. They talked about Russian attacks, sanctions and drones

President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation. Topics included recent Russian attacks, sanctions, and the drone deal.

This was stated by President Zelensky.

"Today we coordinated our positions — of Ukraine and the United States. We exchanged assessments of the situation: the Russians have increased the severity of the strikes. President Trump is fully informed about the Russian strikes on Kyiv, on our other cities and communities," Zelensky noted.

The presidents discussed sanctions, as well as recent initiatives by the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark to jointly allocate about a billion dollars for the purchase of American air defense and artillery equipment for Ukraine.