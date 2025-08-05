Zelensky and Trump had a phone conversation. They talked about Russian attacks, sanctions and drones

President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation. Topics included recent Russian attacks, sanctions, and the drone deal.
This was stated by President Zelensky.
"Today we coordinated our positions — of Ukraine and the United States. We exchanged assessments of the situation: the Russians have increased the severity of the strikes. President Trump is fully informed about the Russian strikes on Kyiv, on our other cities and communities," Zelensky noted.
The presidents discussed sanctions, as well as recent initiatives by the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark to jointly allocate about a billion dollars for the purchase of American air defense and artillery equipment for Ukraine.
"We also talked about our defense cooperation with America. The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. It could be one of the strongest agreements. Thank you to every American heart that supports our defense of lives. Thank you, President Trump!" Zelensky added.
- In early July, Zelensky reported that Ukraine and the United States had signed an agreement on joint production, in particular, of various types of drones. The priority is interceptor drones. This year and next, Ukrainian and American companies will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of drones.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.