An explosion occurred at a substation in Berdyansk, knocking out power to a Russian repair base

An explosion occurred at a substation in Berdyansk, knocking out power to the Russian repair base.

Intelligence sources informed Babel about this.

The explosion occurred on the evening of August 3 at an electrical substation supplying electricity to the industrial facilities of the former “Berdyansk Reapers” factory. After occupying the city, the Russians converted the factoryʼs workshops into a repair base and a warehouse for storing military equipment, weapons, and barracks for their troops.

Local residents were the first to report the powerful explosion on social media. Later, eyewitnesses shared videos and information on public forums that for unknown reasons one of the cityʼs substations had caught fire, causing power outages on some nearby streets.

As a result of the explosion and subsequent fire in the transformers, the substation failed.

Berdyansk has been under Russian occupation since February 27, 2022. Ukrainian special services, together with the local underground, regularly conduct operations there. For example, on June 18, collaborator and war criminal Mykhailo Hrytsai was eliminated there.

