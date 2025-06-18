Collaborator and war criminal eliminated in occupied Berdyansk

Collaborator and war criminal Mykhailo Hrytsai was eliminated in occupied Berdyansk.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

Hrytsay was shot dead on June 18. He was originally from Poltava region and lived in Berdyansk. He headed the branch of the “Socialist Ukraine” party.

After the occupation of the city in 2022, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russians and received a position in the occupation administration — he was the so-called acting mayor and at the same time deputy for infrastructure, housing and utilities, and the fuel and energy complex.

According to intelligence, Hrytsai is involved in war crimes — he terrorized the population of the occupied city, betrayed pro-Ukrainian citizens to the Russians, and participated in organizing torture in the territory of Berdyansk.

He was informed in absentia of suspicion of treason.

