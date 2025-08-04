The SBU drones attacked 5 Russian fighter jets at “Saky” airfield

On the night of August 4, drones from the SBUʼs Special Operations Center "A" attacked the Saky military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. It is a key Russian airbase for operations in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

As a result of the strike on the airfield, the aviation weapons depot was damaged. A Su-30SM aircraft was completely destroyed, another was damaged. Three Su-24 aircraft were also hit.

The enemy suffered significant losses, as just one Su-30SM aircraft can cost an average of $35 to $50 million.

Ukraine regularly attacks Russian airfields. The largest operation called "Spiderʼs Web”. was carried out in early June of this year, when 41 Russian aircraft were damaged. The operation was prepared for more than a year and a half. First, FPV drones were transported to Russia, and later, mobile wooden houses. Then, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses placed on trucks. At a certain point, the roofs were opened remotely and the drones were released.

