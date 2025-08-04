The US Special Representative Witkoff may arrive in Russia this week, a few days before Trumpʼs deadline for a ceasefire

The US President Donald Trump said that his special representative Steve Witkoff may visit Russia this week on August 6 or 7.

"I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday, [Witkoff] might go to Russia. They would like to see him. They asked him to meet, so weʼll see what happens," he said.

Trump added that Steve Witkoff is now focused on Gaza to provide food to the people. Trump also once again commented on the possibility of sanctions against Russia.

"There will be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding them. Theyʼre cunning characters, and theyʼre pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so weʼll see what happens," the US president said.

Trump said on July 29 that Washington would impose new tariffs and secondary sanctions against Russia within ten days if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine. That means Russia has until August 8 to do so.

Before that, the American president repeatedly expressed disappointment that the Russian leader refuses to agree to a ceasefire and continues to attack Ukraine.

NBC News, citing sources, reported in May that Steve Witkoff did not have his own Russian translator during three meetings with Putin on February 11, March 13, and April 11 — he used the services of Kremlin translators. By doing so, he violated diplomatic protocol and risked leaking details of the negotiations.

