Babel sources: In Russia, the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline failed after explosions

In Russia, there were explosions on the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline — it failed.

Sources informed Babel about this.

On August 2, the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline, part of the Gazprom gas pipeline system that transports natural gas from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Russia, failed in the Volgograd region.

After reports of a rumbling sound at a section of the main gas pipeline, Russian emergency services rushed to the scene.

According to locals, law enforcement agencies and repair crews are in the area of the village of Dynamivske, Nekhaivskyi district, to eliminate the consequences of the explosion.

This main line supplies energy to a number of military facilities: the Demykhiv Machine-Building Plant, the “MiG” aircraft manufacturing company, the “Magnum-K” ammunition manufacturing plant, and others.

Gas transportation through this pipeline has been suspended indefinitely.

On the same day, the SBU drones targeted an airfield and a military factory on Russian territory. The Defense Forces also targeted several oil refineries.

