Birmingham bids farewell to heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. How it was

The hearse carrying the body of Osbourne, who died on July 22 , traveled down Broad Street — one of the cityʼs main thoroughfares — to the Black Sabbath bench installed on the bridge over the Broad Street Canal in 2019.

Thousands of Black Sabbath fans paid tribute to the bandʼs frontman as his hearse drove through the city centre.

The hearse was followed by six cars carrying members of Osborneʼs family, accompanied by police on motorcycles and a patrol car.

Katie Brazier, head of events at Birmingham City Council, said Osborne meant "everything" to the city.

"He never forgot where he came from. His Birmingham accent was audible wherever he went. You know, some people are ashamed of being from Birmingham and hide their accent, but he kept it until the very end," she noted.

The story of Black Sabbath began in Birmingham in 1968, when the four original members were looking for a way to escape their lives of factory work.

This band is believed to have defined and popularized the sound of heavy metal — aggressive yet melodic.

Osbourne was the frontman for Black Sabbath during their heyday in the 1970s. His antics, both on and off stage, became legendary and often involved alcohol and drugs. He was well known as the "Prince of Darkness".

The bandʼs self-titled debut album, released in 1970, reached the top ten in the UK and paved the way for a series of successful releases, including Master of Reality (1971) and Vol. 4 (1972). The band eventually became one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling over 75 million albums worldwide.

At the farewell concert on July 5 this year, 42 000 fans watched the band perform for the first time in 20 years at Villa Park, the home of the cityʼs largest football club. Osbourne sat on the black throne, having suffered health problems in recent years, especially after being diagnosed with Parkinsonʼs disease in 2019.

