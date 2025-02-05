Black Sabbath to play with original lineup with Ozzy Osbourne for first time in 20 years

The original lineup of heavy metal band Black Sabbath will play together for the first time in 20 years at a concert in Birmingham, England this summer.

The July 5 concert in the bandʼs homeland will feature Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Heather Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

Since their last concert together in 2005, Black Sabbath have participated in partial reunions, but have never performed with their original lineup.

Black Sabbath will play their final concert at Villa Park alongside such rock and heavy metal icons as Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Lamb Of God and Anthrax.

According to the organizers, the profits from the Back to the Beginning concert will be donated to charity, in particular to the treatment of Parkinsonʼs disease.

Osbourne, who left the band in 1979 due to drug and alcohol problems and went on to have a successful solo career, announced his diagnosis of the disease in 2020.

"Itʼs time to return to where I was born. Iʼm happy to be able to do it with the help of the people I love. Birmingham is the true birthplace of metal," he wrote in H.

Tickets will go on sale February 14.

Black Sabbath are considered one of the founders of heavy metal as a musical genre and the founder of doom metal. The band has sold over 75 million albums worldwide. The band played their last concert in 2017.

