Ozzy Osbourne, star of heavy metal band Black Sabbath, dies

Ozzy Osbourne, the star of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has died. He was 76. He died “surrounded by love” and just weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and performing a grand farewell concert in Birmingham, England.

This was reported by his family, Sky News reports.

In recent years, he had Parkinsonʼs disease and other health problems.

Osbourne has been inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame and the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first with Black Sabbath and then as a solo artist. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and on Broad Street in Birmingham, and has won five Grammy Awards from 12 nominations. He is known for his hits "Iron Man", "Paranoid", "War Pigs", "Crazy Train" and "Changes", which he has performed both with the band and on his own.

Ozzy Osbourne is also remembered for once biting the head off a bat on stage, and later, while under the influence of drugs, he tried to kill his wife Sharon.

Ross Halfin / Sky News

Black Sabbath is considered one of the founders of heavy metal as a musical genre and the founder of doom metal. The band has sold over 75 million albums worldwide. The band played their last concert in 2017.

The farewell concert in early July 2025 featured Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Heather Butler, and drummer Bill Ward.

