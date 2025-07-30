Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to stay in the US

The US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters, suggested that Ukrainians who fled the war would be able to remain in the US until it ends.

“I think so. We have a lot of people who came from Ukraine. We work with them,” Trump answered a question from Deutsche Welle journalist Misha Komadovsky.

Trumpʼs policy on migrants

On the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting the issuance of American citizenship documents to children born in the United States to parents who are either illegally in the United States or in situations where the mother is temporarily in the United States, for example, on a visa, and the father is not a citizen.

And the next day, he signed an executive order closing the countryʼs southern border with Mexico to "illegal migrants" and ordering the deportation of those who entered the United States illegally from Mexico.

The United States subsequently suspended a number of programs that allowed immigrants to temporarily settle in the country. In particular, the Uniting for Ukraine program, which allowed Ukrainians to enter. The decision will block the entry of immigrants fleeing some of the most unstable and dangerous places in the world. In addition to Ukraine, the programs offered temporary protection to immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.

And at the end of March, Trump stripped 530 000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans of their legal status, which allowed them to legally reside in the United States.

