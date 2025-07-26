Babel sources: Ukrainian drones attacked the “Signal” plant in Stavropol, Russia

On the night of July 26, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the “Signal” plant in Stavropol, Russia, one of the largest manufacturers of radio electronics in Russia.
Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.
The plant specializes in the production of various types of electronic warfare, radar, radio navigation equipment, and remote control radio equipment and works for the Russian military-industrial complex. The plant is under international sanctions.
One of the strikes fell on Building No. 2, which houses expensive imported equipment, such as CNC machines. The second strike fell on Building No. 1, which houses the radio-electronics shop No. 17.
- Ukraine is working to increase the number of long-range strikes on military targets in Russia.
