Ukraine to receive air defense radars from German defense company Hensoldt

Hensoldt, a German company developing sensor solutions in the security industry, will supply Ukraine with radars to strengthen air defense.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

They received a large package of orders with a total value of over €340 million. In particular, Kyiv will be supplied with high-performance TRML-4D radars and the SPEXER 2000 3D MkIII short-range radar.

Hensoldt CEO Oliver Derre noted that some of the defense technology manufacturerʼs radars have been protecting Ukraine since the beginning of Russiaʼs invasion.

TRML-4D is a modern radar based on active phased array (AESA) technology. According to the manufacturer, the system is capable of simultaneously detecting and tracking up to 1 500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km. The radar recognizes all types of air objects — from drones and cruise missiles to airplanes and helicopters.

SPEXER radars are designed for surveillance at various distances. They automatically detect and classify ground, sea and low-flying air targets. The SPEXER 2000 model is part of “Rheinmetall” new “Skyranger” 30 air defense system and is also used in German Feldlager UAVs.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.