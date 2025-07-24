The US to sell $330 million worth of military equipment to Ukraine

The US will transfer air defense equipment and M190 howitzer maintenance equipment to Ukraine for $330 million.
This was reported by the US Defense Cooperation Agency in this and the following press releases.
The air defense package is estimated at $180 million. It includes modifications and maintenance, spare parts, consumables, repair support, personnel training, and training equipment.
The cost of M109 self-propelled howitzer maintenance assistance is estimated at $150 million. It includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities.
The announcements emphasize that aid to Ukraine will not affect the US defense capability. Previously, the Pentagon temporarily suspended aid to Ukraine because of this.
- The other day, the United States allowed the sale of HAWK missile systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the United States are discussing a "mega-deal" on arms trade. Under it, the United States would buy combat drones tested in Ukraine in exchange for Kyivʼs agreement to purchase a range of American weapons.
