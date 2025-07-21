The court has chosen a preventive measure for an employee of the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office who beat a woman to death in the capital

The court has chosen a preventive measure for Andriy Molochny, an employee of the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office, who recently became the likely culprit of a fatal accident in the Holosiivsky district of the capital.

This is reported by a correspondent of Suspilne from the courtroom.

According to him, Andriy Molochny was sent to custody without the right to post bail.

The accident involving Molochny occurred late on the evening of July 19 on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv. The incident was caught on video cameras: the footage shows that the driver at high speed hit a woman walking in a pedestrian zone, after which the perpetrator fled. He was soon detained.

The next day, July 20, the victim died in the hospital. Molochny was informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of a person. 1.77 ppm of alcohol was found in his blood, with a norm of 0.2.

