In Kyiv, a prosecutorʼs office employee hit a woman on the sidewalk in a car and fled. He was detained

On the evening of July 19, a prosecutorʼs office employee in the capital city hit a woman who was on the sidewalk with a car.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

The incident was caught on video cameras, it happened at around 11:25 p.m. in the Holosiivsky district of the capital. The footage shows that a driver at high speed hit a woman who was walking along a pedestrian zone on Velyka Vasylkivska Street. The perpetrator of the accident fled, but he has already been detained.

The driver of the car was civil servant Andriy Molochny — he is not a prosecutor, but an employee of the prosecutorʼs office and the chief specialist of the department, Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"I am taking this case under control. And as the Prosecutor General, I will represent the interests of the victim in court. Such behavior is a disgrace to the entire system. [...] The victim is being provided with all necessary medical care. I personally apologize for this shameful act of an employee of the prosecutorʼs office," the Prosecutor General wrote on his Facebook page.

