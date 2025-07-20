A woman who was hit by a prosecutorʼs office employee in Kyiv died in hospital

A woman died in a Kyiv hospital on July 20 after being hit by prosecutorʼs office employee Andriy Molochny the previous evening.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

He added that Molochny had already been informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of a person. 1.77 ppm of alcohol was found in his blood, with a norm of 0.2.

The Prosecutor General stated that he would insist on Molochnyʼs arrest for 60 days without bail.

"I will personally monitor the progress of this case as the senior prosecutor, starting with the selection of a preventive measure, and will support the prosecution in court," he added.

The accident involving Molochny occurred late on the evening of July 19 in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. The incident was caught on video cameras: the footage shows that the driver at high speed hit a woman walking in a pedestrian zone, after which the perpetrator fled. He was soon detained.

