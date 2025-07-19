Media: EU imposes sanctions on Chinese banks for the first time over Russian aid

The European Union has imposed restrictions on two small Chinese banks in its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, a week before the EU-China summit.

This is reported by the South China Morning Post, citing diplomatic sources.

Sources confirmed that sanctions were imposed on two regional banks from cities near China’s border with Russia: Suifenhe Rural Commercial Bank and Heihe Rural Commercial Bank. The move could lead to retaliation from China, which has been lobbying hard behind the scenes to have the banks excluded from the package.

During a meeting in early July with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned her “three or four times” that there would be a backlash against the banks’ inclusion. In Brussels, Chinese diplomats, including Ambassador Cai Rong, held “frank exchanges of views” with EU officials to try to prevent the Chinese banks from being added to the list.