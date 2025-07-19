Ukraine has received most of the 49 Abrams tanks promised by Australia

Ukraine has already received most of the 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks promised by Australia. The last batch will be delivered "in the coming months".

This was reported by the Australian Ministry of Defense.

The Australian Armyʼs first batch of M1A1 Abrams tanks was loaded onto a ship in Australia for onward delivery to Ukraine on May 7 of this year.

Several tankers from the Australian Army joined the trip along with the equipment to help with loading and unloading the equipment. The tanks eventually arrived at a European port.

The Australian Ministry of Defense also noted that in August, the country will send a Royal Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to Europe to help protect a critical international corridor for aid to Ukraine.

Australia had 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks in service, purchased in 2007. However, they were never deployed in a combat zone and were decommissioned in July 2024. They are being replaced by newer M1A2 battle tanks, which have a 120 mm gun.

In September 2024, the media reported that the decommissioned tanks could be transferred to Ukraine. This information was officially confirmed in October.

Australia had to wait for Washington to grant permission to export American tanks to a third country before starting deliveries. Although it has been granted, in private conversations, American officials “remain disappointed” with the idea, Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

