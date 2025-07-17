Death toll from Russian attack in Dobropillia (Donetsk region) rises

4 people have already died as a result of the Russian attack on Dobropillia in the Donetsk region on July 16.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The number of victims has not changed — there are 27 of them.

The rubble is being cleared — the Regional Military Administration hopes that there will be no more victims, because the shopping center was already closed at the time of the attack.

On July 16, the Russian Federation dropped an aerial bomb on Dobropillia, hitting a shopping center in the city center. The Russians used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb. According to preliminary estimates, 30 retail outlets, 6 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

