Death toll from Russian attack in Dobropillia (Donetsk region) rises

Olha Bereziuk
4 people have already died as a result of the Russian attack on Dobropillia in the Donetsk region on July 16.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The number of victims has not changed — there are 27 of them.

The rubble is being cleared — the Regional Military Administration hopes that there will be no more victims, because the shopping center was already closed at the time of the attack.

