Russia dropped an aerial bomb on Dobropillia — there are dead and injured (UPD)

On July 16, the Russian Federation dropped an aerial bomb on the center of Dobropillia (Donetsk region). There are dead and many injured.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, without specifying the exact number of victims and injured.

UPD at 19:21. The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported two dead and 14 injured. There may be people under the rubble — the search for survivors is ongoing.

The Russian Federation hit a shopping center in the city center. This time, a 500-kilogram aerial bomb was used. According to preliminary estimates, 30 retail outlets, 6 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

Lubinets says the attack occurred in the area around the “Aurora” store. According to him, people were returning from work at the time of the attack.

Rescuers, medics, and military doctors are working on the scene — the local hospital cannot accommodate everyone.

Filashkin called on civilians to evacuate to safer regions.

