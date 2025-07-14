Reshuffle in the Ukrainian government. Zelensky said who he sees as the new Minister of Defense

Ukraineʼs current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is being considered for the position of Defense Minister. Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that his "colossal experience" is needed in the Defense Ministry.

According to the president, this is where the countryʼs resources are at their maximum, tasks are at their maximum, and there is a lot of responsibility. The president noted that he expects the peopleʼs deputies to support the new government.

"And it is important that the government quickly conduct an audit of all agreements with our partners — what works and what needs to be revised or activated," Zelensky added.

Last week, Volodymyr Zelensky said that current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov could become Ukraineʼs new ambassador to the United States. A strong person should be chosen for the position of ambassador, Zelensky says, who would be in the context of the most important thing — strengthening the state and supplying weapons.

And on July 14, Zelensky proposed that Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko lead the Ukrainian government. Among the tasks of the renewed government, the president sees strengthening Ukraineʼs economic potential, expanding support programs for Ukrainians, and scaling up the production of its own weapons.

Earlier, The Economist reported that the parliament allegedly plans to hold a vote on changing the prime minister in favor of Yulia Svyrydenko. The article also mentions possible reshuffles in the education, healthcare, culture, social policy and, possibly, finance sectors. According to The Economist, the idea of replacing the current prime minister Denys Shmyhal with Andriy Yermakʼs protégé Yulia Svyrydenko is not new, but last year Zelensky vetoed such a reshuffle.

